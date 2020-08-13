Christine Virginia Seale Goodall, wife of the late Culton S. Goodall and daughter of the late Linwood Scott and Otie Busick Seale, died the afternoon of August 7, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing Home. She was born on April 1, 1924, the youngest of six children. She is survived by two sons, Joe (Gaye) Goodall and Paul (Amy) Goodall; a special nephew, "her baby boy" Mike (Joyce) Hale; six grandchildren, Daniel (Mindy), Jonathan (Kate), Noah (Trisha), Isaiah (Becca) Goodall, Mary Chris (Mike) Escobar, and Hannah (Coleman) Zwanzig; her sister-in-law, Mildred Seale; and many nieces and nephews. She took great delight in her nine great-grandchildren, Grant, Molly, Fisher, Annie, Peter, Culton and Etta Goodall, and Benjamin and Charlotte Zwanzig. Christine never met a stranger and greeted all with a smile and an uplifting word. She took joy in speaking of God's love and the blessings that He gives us each day. She took great joy in being a farmer's wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother always sharing her love with each member of her family. Christine was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where she taught children in Sunday School and Bible School. She took delight in arranging flowers grown on the farm and sharing them at church each Sunday. Her graveside funeral service was held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Oak Park. The family asks attendees to maintain social distancing, wear masks and dress comfortably. Attendees listened to the service from their car radio on FM 88.7. The family asks that any who wish to remember Christine please consider a gift to Mountain View Nursing Home, 1776 Elly Road, Aroda, VA 22709, or the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Steve Grayson, P.O. Box 392, Madison, VA 22727.
