Mary Kay Ross Fitzgerald, 82, of Haywood, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence. Born on November 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Winfield Sly Ross Sr. and Virginia Ray Kidwell Ross and wife of the late Morris Kaye "Smokey" Fitzgerald. She was also preceded in death by a son, Morris Fitzgerlad; three brothers, Winfield Ross, Bill Ross, and Ivan Ross; one sister, Virginia Mayhugh; and two grandchildren, Katie Shifflett and B.J. Fitzgerald. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Tanner and Mary Ann Thomas; two sons, Daniel Fitzgerald and wife, Pam and Scott Fitzgerald; one brother, Forrest Ross and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Jamie Tanner, Jimmy Shifflett, Annie Wilson, T.J. Fitzgerald, and Trevor Fitzgerald; and great-grandchildren, Caden, Katelynne, Karen, Alex, Noah, James, Morris and Logan. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Haywood conducted by the Rev. Keith Wagner.
