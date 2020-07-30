Helen Lorene Blevins DeBord, 88, of Locust Dale, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on July 27, 1931, to the late Theodore Edwin Blevins and Florence Louhelen Hester Blevins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Cecil DeBord; son, Raymond Mark DeBord; daughter, Norma Dowling; son-in-law, Steven Tuttle; and brother, Robert Blevins. She is survived by her brother, Leroy Blevins (Lenna); daughters, Deanna Rewinkel and husband, Doug, Brenda Tuttle, and Linda Clatterbuck and husband, Anthony; son-in-law, Daniel Dowling; grandchildren, Sonny Dowling (Lori), Kim Dowling Smith (Brian), Nathan Markham (Anna), Morgan Tuttle (Patricia), Stephanie Langston (Jarred), Jessica Clatterbuck, Jon Clatterbuck, and Amanda Rewinkel (Jen); great-grandchildren, Meagen Dowling, Trevor Smith, Ethan Smith, Ariana Musich, Eirys Markham, Lex Markham, Cesare Markham, William Tuttle, Kaitlyn Tuttle, Mila Tuttle, Gavin Pennell, James Ford, Grace Langston, and Ben Langston; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Mount Carmel Church conducted by the Rev. Keith Wagner. Interment was held at the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church.
