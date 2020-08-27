Marjorie Blankenbaker Cave, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on August 18, 2020, and has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a resident of Lakewood in Henrico, Va. She was born on September 4, 1925, in Madison, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Belfield Cave; her parents, Marvin George and Mayme Crigler Blankenbaker; a brother, Walter Franklin Blankenbaker; and a sister, Eleanor Blankenbaker Waters. She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Cave Pitts (Terry) of Goochland, Va.; three sons, Richard Scott (Jill) of Richmond, Va., George Fielding (Cathy) of Fairfax Station, Va., and William McRae (Mary) of Barboursville, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Dabney Cave, Brian Scott Cave, William Benton Cave, Rachel Cave Broughman, Lauren McRae Cave, Mary Elizabeth Cave, and Marjorie Alexandra Cave; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Scott Cave, Emily Elizabeth Cave, Evelyn Tanner Cave, Hudson William Cave, and Marjorie Ann Cave. Marjorie was an active member of Piedmont Episcopal Church in Madison since 1952. She served as a trustee and as Altar Guild Chairwoman. She was a member of Nature Camp and Madison Garden Club. Her favorite pastime was working with flowers. She found ways to extend the life of flowers through drying and pressing floral arrangements, pictures and stationery. A graveside only funeral service was held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Madison, Va., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piedmont Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 305, Madison, VA 22727, or Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation, 3961 Stillman Pkwy, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
UVa employees seek to form union, call for online semester
-
UVa outlines consequences for students who don't comply with COVID-19 requirements
-
Louisa County officials argue large Confederate flag poses safety issue
-
Former UVa men's tennis coach Brian Boland's recent resignation at Baylor followed investigation of messages to student
-
Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he's not
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.