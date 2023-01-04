Madison-Greene Humane Society is not closing

Contrary to anything you may have heard or been told, the MGHS shelter is not closing, and we have never had any plans to do so. Thanks to the generosity of the public, and the tireless work by the staff and board of directors, we will continue to operate a no-kill shelter for cats and provide a low-cost spay/neuter clinic and rabies clinic to the public.
We have hired a well-known accounting firm to provide all our bookkeeping and tax needs, and they are in the process of filing the necessary paperwork to regain our charitable status with the IRS.
If you have any questions or concerns about the shelter, please call us at 434-985-3203, and thank you for your continued support.