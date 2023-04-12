Jaelyn Lynch's passion's in life are track and field and nutrition.

The Charlottesville High product will have an opportunity to pursue both next year after she signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in indoor and outdoor track and field at Winthrop University near Charlotte.

"Just getting to visit all the schools and when I was at Winthrop, seeing that community, and the great coaching staff, the awesome facilities, and the nice people and comparing it to other ones." Lynch said. "Having a good track family here helped with that too, so I know what that should look like."

In a ceremony in front of more than 50 family, friends and coaches, Lynch announced her decision Tuesday afternoon at the school as a celebration of a tremendous high school career for the Black Knights.

Last winter, Lynch turned in a tremendous performance for Charlotteville at the Virginia High School League Class 3 indoor state track and field championships at Liberty University.

She took home runner-up honors in her signature event, the 55-meter hurdles (8.73), an event where she owns the program record at Charlottesville.

The senior also placed sixth in the triple jump (34-5 ½) to garner all-state honors. She capped the event in impression fashion as she anchored the 4x200-meter relay team to a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:49.86, more than two seconds off their personal best.

"Definitely doing jumps, so triple jump, long jump and hurdles," Lynch said. "And then any short sprints, so like the open 100 meters, the 55 meters, and stuff like that. Kind of what I do here [at Charlottesville] already."

She's excited to have an opportunity to work with Eagles Coach Ben Paxton and his staff. There will also be a familiar face on the squad as she will join former Fluvanna County standout Amy Glowatch on the team.

Academically, Lynch has high expectations as well.

"Majoring in nutrition was definitely one of my top things," she said. "Becoming a dietitian and helping out other athletes, since I'm one, so that was something I was really interested in. Then also having that [option] of maybe doing dentistry. I've always had that in mind, so that's really interesting to me, so I'm really excited to look forward to those."

With her final spring outdoor season kicking into full swing, Lynch is excited to represent the Black Knights one last time. In addition, she's also can't wait to see what the future holds for her in the sport.

"It's actually really exciting," Lynch said. "It's a load off my shoulders to know where I'm going and now, I can finish this year off really strong and great. It's exciting."