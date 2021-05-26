Lou Barlow mines homebound pandemic chaos for 'Reason to Live'

“That’s the kind of everyday sounds that are not charming; that are actually incredibly jarring, and that sort of ruin whatever you’re doing,” he said. “But, come on, with everything else, it was ‘just deal with it.’”

Barlow even embraced his context when it was time to put together the album art.

“Why not just family pictures from the time I was recording the record?” he said. “So I took all of those and had them printed out and made a collage out of them to underline the domestic part of it.”

If “Reason to Live” came about in chaos, it offers a unique sense of peace. Barlow doesn’t deny the trials around him in his lyrics, but he doesn’t let it get too heavy. While “living through the most angsty time of my life,” he couldn’t handle making something that went with the “thick atmosphere” of the times.

“I did really want to have a part just much more a lighter side of who I am — not like you have to see this side of me,” he said. “Each record I want to do — it’s all about a larger piece of work that I’m working on.”