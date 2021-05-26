Lou Barlow mines homebound pandemic chaos for 'Reason to Live'

“I try to stay on top of things,” said indie rocker Lou Barlow. “It’s not too hard.”
Open and energetic in conversation, Barlow should be taken at his word, but it’s tough to imagine. Coming out of the pandemic, he not only has a new album with his band Dinosaur Jr., he also has a new solo record, “Reason to Live,” recorded in the midst of exciting domestic life.
Integrating his musical and family activities became a new challenge for the songwriter.
“[Previously] when I would record, there would be no one in the house; maybe my wife would be downstairs working on her own thing. The kids would be at school. The things as parents that we rely on in our community were gone,” Barlow explained. “That initially seemed very daunting, to say the least, and claustrophobic. I didn’t know how I would be able to be creative and give my wife and kids the time they need.”
He recognized that he “didn’t have a choice,” so he learned to roll with the new situation.
“By the time I started doing it, we were so crazy,” he said. “Out of self-preservation, you just accept the chaos.”
Having the family at home meant that, of course, there would be interruptions during, say, a vocal take, or someone slamming the front door right at the end of a nice passage, but Barlow learned to work with it.
“That’s the kind of everyday sounds that are not charming; that are actually incredibly jarring, and that sort of ruin whatever you’re doing,” he said. “But, come on, with everything else, it was ‘just deal with it.’”
Barlow even embraced his context when it was time to put together the album art.
“Why not just family pictures from the time I was recording the record?” he said. “So I took all of those and had them printed out and made a collage out of them to underline the domestic part of it.”
If “Reason to Live” came about in chaos, it offers a unique sense of peace. Barlow doesn’t deny the trials around him in his lyrics, but he doesn’t let it get too heavy. While “living through the most angsty time of my life,” he couldn’t handle making something that went with the “thick atmosphere” of the times.
“I did really want to have a part just much more a lighter side of who I am — not like you have to see this side of me,” he said. “Each record I want to do — it’s all about a larger piece of work that I’m working on.”
The process of writing and recording these songs suited an attitude, too. Many of the songs came as part of a subscriber series that Barlow was doing, in which he tried to do two to four new songs about once every three months, meaning he had to produce material more quickly than usual.
“I had to be much more spontaneous,” he explained, “whereas, before, I could write a song and, in my head, perfect the lyrics for years. The world was not clamoring for a Lou Barlow solo record, so I generally put them out whenever I feel like it. I would wait until songs came to fruition. This one I just had to produce. It became more off-the-cuff. It’s more free-form, more impressionistic.”
That speed gave him some insight into the writing process.
“I realized this is like what normal songwriters do,” he said. “Every songwriter is not picking over ‘How do I describe this separation that occurred three years ago?’ … It’s just me being quicker, and because of that, it’s probably even more of an honest take of how I feel about things on a daily basis; it’s a much better idea of who I am as a person, as opposed to this very curated batch of songs about my feelings. That’s a better snapshot of who I am.”
With a new approach, Barlow feels happy with what he’s achieved.
“As much as I sweat the details on things that I’ve done in the past, I’ve never thought that was a good thing,” he said. “Every time I finish something, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, this is too much me.’ The message that I got after years and years of doing things was: ‘Take it easy, bro. It’s a lot to handle, you and your feelings.’”
With a strong career behind him, it could be tough to change or to try to measure up to his past, but that’s not something that weighs on Barlow.
“I don’t feel intimidated by that anymore,” he explained. “There have been times I did feel that way. I’ve had times I was worried about expectations … You’re always being compared to these moments in your past. One of the nice parts of being older, and having a family — it shakes off any kind of navelgazing. It puts things into perspective over time. My perspective is: I really love writing songs.”
That joy comes through clearly as Barlow talks about his music. He writes for himself, but he also writes for his fans.
“There’s a nice chunk of people that do care, and I love those people,” he said. “They’re there for me, and I really appreciate that.”
Now he gets the chance to see them in person again, even if touring is balanced against the depth of life at home.
“I’ve never been home for this long ever,” Barlow said. “Watching my kids grow on a day-to-day basis ... There’s been a lot of soul searching, and a lot of stuff that I maybe wouldn’t do normally because I’m always on the run and I’m never stuck with myself. There’s been a lot of revelations and personal stuff.”
Even so, he’s ready to get away from the livestreaming and back to concerts.