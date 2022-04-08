Lotus Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 18-year-old killed in Louisa County crash The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33. Some COVID-19 case data in Albemarle, Charlottesville area is misleading Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases. Albemarle doctor found guilty of sexual assault Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines. Fluvanna private school to remain open after parents step in to save it The Oakland School in Fluvanna County has helped students with dyslexia and other special needs learn to read for more than 70 years, but the pandemic put the school at risk of closure. Court of Appeals again considers the fate of condemned dog Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat. Arrests made in connection to Fry's Spring Beach Club shootout Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Montpelier board at impasse with descendants committee By Hilary Holladay Historic North Garden inn wants to expand “We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said. One day of snow creates four months of clean up Debris is measured in thousands of truckloads U.S. Army criminal investigators looking into death of local soldier The crash killed Capt. James Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville