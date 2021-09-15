 Skip to main content
Lottery numbers for 9/16
Lottery numbers for 9/16

Wednesday's early numbers:

Pick 3: 9-4-5 (4)

Pick 4: 8-5-0-3 (7)

Tuesday's early and late numbers:

Pick 3: 9-9-3 (7); 4-0-9 (3)

Pick 4: 8-5-2-1 (7); 0-0-9-6 (2)

Cash 5: 2-4-11-29-32

Cash 4 Life: 15-16-30-49-58 (2)

Mega Millions: 4-13-19-63-64 (16)

