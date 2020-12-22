Logos for 12/23
One public speaker said he was “shocked,” calling the police chief’s press conference “wildly inappropriate at the very least.” He asked the council to discipline Brackney.
Damien Napier, 15, was last seen in Scottsville.
We synched our phones, so we could all hear each other simultaneously within the safety and comfort of our separate cars, and off we went, all 23 of us.
Neither freezing rain, nor snow nor sleet are being left out of the mix.
The child was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the Saturday crash that killed a 35-year-old Buckingham woman and another child.
The Virginia men's basketball team announces that it will play top-ranked Gonzaga in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Review Board tiptoed around Police Chief RaShall Brackney’s recent press conference on claims of racial prof…
During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency amendment to the county’s COVID-19 ordinance, limiting gatherings and adding descriptions of which places are not public and other things that were in the state’s restrictions.
Upperclassmen were critical to the team’s success this fall. Several of those same upperclassmen may play integral roles on the team next fall, taking advantage of the eligibility relief offered by the NCAA.
If RaShall Brackney receives and accepts the Dallas job she will be the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the Charlottesville.