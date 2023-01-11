UVa Student Council Board demands General Assembly deny Bert Ellis appointment to BOV

The Student Council Executive Board at the University of Virginia has asked the Virginia General Assembly to defy Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision and deny Charlottesville businessman Bert Ellis a seat on the school’s Board of Visitors.

Wednesday marked the first day of Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, during which the Senate is expected to propose a joint resolution to confirm Youngkin’s board picks. The governor is charged with replacing all four visitors on the board who reached the end of their terms last year.

In a letter posted Wednesday, the executive board echoed a statement issued by Student Council in June, which called Ellis “reckless, ill-intentioned and threatening to the safety of marginalized students at this University.”

According to the executive board’s letter posted Wednesday, Ellis stands in violation of the university’s mission of “enduring commitment to a vibrant and unique residential learning environment marked by the free and collegial exchange of ideas; our unwavering support of a collaborative, diverse community bound together by distinctive foundational values of honor, integrity, trust, and respect.”

The executive board addressed its letter on Wednesday to the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas and Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, as well as the university’s representative in the Senate, Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds.

“Together, you lead the institution charged with reviewing and confirming the Governor’s appointments to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors,” the leader reads. “Given that the students, faculty, and community members at the University of Virginia have maximally exercised their voice through available democratic processes, we ask that you now answer to this constituent mandate and not confirm U. Bertram Ellis, Jr. to the University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors at the upcoming 2023 legislative session.”

Ellis, who styles himself a “serial entrepreneur,” resides in Atlanta and is the CEO and chairman of Ellis Capital, a consulting and investment firm primarily focused on the media, technology, healthcare and fintech industries. He is the owner of KDOC-TV, a broadcast television station in Los Angeles, a founding investor and board member of the WebMD platform and an owner of the White Spot restaurant on the Corner in Charlottesville.

The Student Council’s complaints against Ellis largely stem from a 2020 incident when Ellis brought a razor blade to confront a UVa student and Lawn resident about a sign hanging from their door reading “F—K UVA.” University safety ambassadors eventually escorted Ellis off of university grounds, but he was allowed to return to the university after the incident, according to Student Council President Cecilia Cain.

In his own account published on the Bacon’s Rebellion blog, Ellis said he had planned to use the razor to cut out the profanity in the student’s sign.

Starting in August, the university’s independent, student-run newspaper, the Cavalier Daily, began publishing stories from its own archives about Ellis’ time as a student at UVa before graduating in 1975. The stories include Ellis’ role in the controversial decisions to invite a well-known eugenicist to participate in a debate hosted by the University Union and to deny a request for co-sponsorship from the university’s Gay Student Union.

“People deserve to know the truth. They deserve to know who’s sitting on their Board of Visitors and running this university,” Eva Surovell, editor-in-chief of the Cavalier Daily, said when the stories were published. “We know that Ellis has demonstrated a lack of judgment.”

On Sept. 20, the Student Council Representative Body of 25 students from the university’s 12 graduate and undergraduate schools, passed “A Resolution Calling for the Virginia General Assembly to Deny the Confirmation of Bertram Ellis from the UVa Board of Visitors.”

On Nov. 1, the UVa Faculty Senate passed a “Resolution Opposing the Appointment of Betram Ellis, Jr.” Like Wednesday’s letter, the Faculty Senate, which consists of 85 members of the university faculty, said that Ellis has violated UVa’s mission statement.

Youngkin has declined to publicly respond on any faculty or student statement on his Board of Visitors pick.