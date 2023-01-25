UVa Facilities apprentices to graduate Thursday

The University of Virginia Facilities Management Apprenticeship Program is expected to honor its 2022 graduating class on Thursday.

Brittany Collier, Cameron Sellers and Jalisa Stinnie are graduating with a specialization in the electrical trade. Zouzek Abdalhusain and Tim Simonin are graduating with a specialization in plumbing. And graduates Trevor Herring, Benjamin Melugin, James Simmons, James Matthew Taylor, Jonathon Taylor and Rene Teran Vazquez have specialized in HVAC.

State and university officials are slated to speak at the graduation, including Virginia Department of Labor and Industry Regional Director Jim Foti and UVa Senior Vice President for Operations Colette Sheehy.

Established in 1982, the apprenticeship program offers training across several trades, including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, masonry, plastering and HVAC. Approximately 15 new apprentices are brought into the program each year and train with licensed tradespeople who help manage facilities for the university and its health system, according to the program’s website.

The graduation was rescheduled from its original date this past November, according to a statement. The event will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday in Newcomb Hall at 180 McCromick Road in Charlottesville.