These scents make cents -- and create jobs

“We teach the soft skills you need to be successful in a job, like getting along with co-workers, following rules and completing tasks,” Gariepy said. “We work on filling out forms and preparing for interviews and even practice interviews. Sometimes, for people with autism, these skills can be difficult. Most of us are expected to learn it innately, but it can be a struggle for our clients. It’s hard to describe and teach soft skills.”

So far, VIAble Ventures has proved successful selling to those in the know, including families, friends, staff and some folks who run across them online at viableventurs.org. They hope in the next year to expand a retail presence into local stores.

That expansion would provide more sales, which would provide more jobs for VIA clients.

“If a store stocks our candles, it gives another job to one of our people. The packing of the order, delivering the order, taking the inventory at that store and reporting that to the store manager and someone here would be a separate job,” Gariepy said.