While it’s not considered to be a “miracle cure,” platelet-rich plasma (PRP) has emerged in recent years as a useful new treatment option for some patients. Injecting PRP into certain inflamed or damaged areas of the body can help relieve pain and, in some cases, may enhance the body’s natural healing processes to help speed up recovery.
Undergoing a PRP treatment is fairly simple. All that’s involved is a consultation, a blood draw and an injection. This often can be done in the same office visit.
Platelets are the blood cells that help the body control bleeding by forming clots, but platelets also naturally contain a huge amount of growth factors, which can act as healing agents. When those growth factors are injected into damaged structures, they can activate and enhance the body’s natural healing process.
PRP injection is especially effective in cases of inflammatory tendinitis, such as Achilles tendinitis, “tennis elbow,” and tendinitis of the rotator cuff and knee, according to Matthew Panzarella, MD, with the Sentara Sports Medicine Center.
“PRP is a therapy we may consider if other conservative treatments—such as rest, physical therapy and icing, for example—have proven ineffective,” he says. “There’s a lot of good data showing that PRP helps with inflammatory tendon problems, and in some cases it can help a patient delay or even avoid surgery.”
In addition to healing tendons, the FDA-approved PRP technique can be used in certain cases to help heal damaged muscles and ligaments, and it can help relieve pain associated with cartilage tears and arthritis.
Superconcentrated Healing Platelets
The key to how PRP works lies in superconcentration of the platelets. As part of the treatment, about 15 milliliters (approximately 1 fluid ounce) of the patient’s blood is taken from the arm. The blood sample is then put in a centrifuge and spun down to separate the platelets from the plasma. The spinning process superconcentrates the platelets, which are then injected into the injured area of the patient’s body.
Physicians like Dr. Panzarella inject the PRP into the target site with the assistance of ultrasound guidance, which permits them to see exactly where the needle is being placed. The use of ultrasound guidance helps to ensure that the platelets are going directly into the damaged area where they’re most needed.
What Platelet-Enriched Plasma Can—and Cannot—Do
Dr. Panzarella notes that patients often ask if PRP can help regrow or regenerate torn or arthritic cartilage.
“The answer is no,” he says. “Even though platelets have growth factors, they won’t regrow damaged or torn cartilage. But PRP therapy can still help with reduction of pain and inflammation in cases of torn and damaged cartilage. Platelets have a natural anti-inflammatory property, and PRP can help reduce inflammation and its associated pain in many cases of arthritis, torn meniscus and similar cartilage problems.”
In cases where PRP seems to have a direct healing effect on structures like torn tendons and torn ligaments, the effect is dependent on the extent of injury.
Who is a Candidate for PRP?
Dr. Panzarella considers a number of criteria in helping patients decide whether PRP is right for them. These criteria include the extent type and location of the injury, and in the case of arthritis, the level of severity. A patient’s medication list also can factor into whether they are a candidate for PRP. This discussion takes place during an initial office visit, when treatment options, including PRP, are considered.
If the patient is a good candidate, the next step is typically to schedule an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan to determine the extent and precise nature of the patient’s problem. If the patient decides to go forward with PRP therapy, an outpatient office visit is scheduled, during which the patient’s blood will be taken and spun down to concentrate the platelets, and then the patient will receive the injection.
After the injection, patients follow up with their physician in a few weeks, and frequently are referred to rehabilitation, if appropriate.
Are There Any Risks Associated with PRP?
PRP injections involve little risk because the patient is receiving his or her own blood product, so there is no concern with mismatched blood typing, transmission of disease or risk of rejection.
“Anytime you stick a needle under the skin, there’s a risk of infection,” says Dr. Panzarella. “But that risk is very low—we clean the injection site really well.”
Probably the biggest risk with PRP is that the treatment may not work. Dr. Panzarella points out to his patients that there are no guarantees with PRP, and insurance does not currently cover the cost of the procedure.
To help ensure that their patients have the best outcome possible with PRP, physicians have some recommendations for their patients.
“I ask patients not to take any anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen, naproxen or meloxicam for 48 hours before their injection, and for a week afterwards,” says Dr. Panzarella. “Certain chemicals in nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like these can inhibit the release of healing elements from the platelets.”
If you think you might benefit from PRP or have a sports related injury and need an appointment, call the Sentara Sports Medicine Center at 434-654-5575.
