There are moments in life that are significantly more important and central than the game on the field, court or diamond. This past week that was supremely evident when rival Orange County and Louisa County High Schools met at Bradford-Pelot Field for the two school’s annual matchup.

Despite the fact that the Lions defeated Orange 10-5 in the game, this was no ordinary contest as the Hornet baseball squad, along with their Louisa counterparts, honored the Lions fallen teammate Chase Luck.

Orange County’s baseball team, wearing warm-up jerseys with Luck’s name and number, presented the Louisa varsity team with a dogwood tree to plant in reverence of and of respect to Luck.

Louisa County Superintendent Doug Straley bestowed upon the Hornet athletic department and baseball squad this past week (Wednesday) Louisa’s “Team LCPS MVP” award which is presented weekly, for their kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness.

Recovering nicely from their recent road loss to Louisa, the Hornets sent 12 batters to the plate in the game-changing fourth inning to double up Madison 12-6 this past Friday evening. A nine-run frame resulted from the combination of utilizing timely hitting while taking advantage of some very inconvenient errors by the visitors.

Falling behind 4-0 heading into the home half of the third inning, Orange rallied for two runs in its half of the inning and exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning before tacking on one more in the fifth.

Said Orange Head Coach Chase Berry, “We were kind of flat in the first two or three innings but eventually got our bats rolling and especially with getting runners on base. We had some guys that got walked and then we had some that came in and got hits that moved everybody around, then we capitalized on Madison’s errors.”

Madison (0-2) scored a run in the first and three in the third innings when Caleb Jenkins walked and came home on an infield single from William Dickey. In the third, Madison plated two more runs in the inning to put the Hornets in a four-run hole.

Orange began digging out of the deficit as Carter Mastin lead off the home-half of the third inning by getting on base after being plopped by Mountaineer pitcher Caleb Jenkins. With runners at second and third base following another wild pitch after Drew Clay’s single, a sacrifice fly to left field courtesy of Ethan Turner plated both basemen as Orange cut the deficit in half.

In the decisive fourth inning, the Hornets benefitted from numerous Madison miscues with five base-on-balls, a hit batter and a pair of crucial errors in addition to precision hitting, leading to the home-team eruption of runs.

Blake Pounds led off with a single to right field before swiping both second and third base, scoring on a wild pitch. Back-to-back walks to Brayden Lohr, Scott Clore and a hit-by-pitch to Drew Clay, loaded the bases. A sharp single to left field from Ethan Turner plated two runs and another blast single by Landon Powell brought in another pair of runs. Walks to Blane Jennings, Mastin and Brayden Lohr made for a recipe of wild pitches and costly errors accounting for the Hornets five added scores in the inning.

According to Berry, “This was a big win tonight rolling into next week but it’s always nice to get a little crosstown rivalry happening. I have a lot of respect for those guys (Madison), they have some guys that can play.”