Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a common clinical problem, affecting millions of people worldwide, with an estimated prevalence of 18 to 28% in North America. The condition includes a constellation of troublesome symptoms and complications that result from the reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus.
Advances in diagnostic and therapeutic modalities have greatly improved our ability to identify and manage GERD complications and to provide effective treatment. Successful treatment of GERD symptoms has been associated with significant improvement in a patient’s quality of life, increased vitality, physical and social function, and emotional well-being.
GERD symptoms
The classic and most common symptom of GERD is heartburn, a burning sensation in the chest that often radiates to the mouth. At times, the sensation also may be associated with a sour taste because of acid reflux into the esophagus.
GERD also can cause chest pain (not associated with heart disease), voice hoarseness and the need to regularly “clear the throat” due to reflux into the larynx (voicebox). Another symptom is bronchospasm, which can exacerbate underlying asthma and lead to cough, shortness of breath and wheezing.
Contributing factors
The most common cause of GERD is a dysfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a bundle of muscular tissue that serves as the gateway between the stomach and esophagus. GERD symptoms typically occur when the LES relaxes enough to allow the stomach contents to flow into the lower esophagus. This relaxation, known clinically as transient lower esophageal relaxation, or TLESR, can occur because of older age, excessive body mass index (BMI), smoking, and even anxiety or depression.
Eating habits can also play a role, depending on the acidity of food and the size and timing of meals, particularly with respect to sleep. Other factors include the presence of a hiatal hernia, impaired esophageal clearance, and delayed or slow emptying of the stomach.
Diagnosing
The diagnosis of GERD is usually based on classic symptoms and the patient’s response to acid suppression. Treatment with histamine type 2 (H2) receptor blockers or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) with subsequent cessation of symptoms is considered diagnostic.
The test that is most used to evaluate GERD and its possible complications is the upper endoscopy (EGD), a procedure that enables the physician, using a thin, flexible scope, to directly examine the mucous lining of the esophagus. Endoscopy can reveal common GERD complications such as esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus), strictures (narrowing of the esophagus) and Barrett’s esophagus. The diagnosis of Barrett’s esophagus is important, as it is a precursor to the development to esophageal cancer.
The gold standard test in the diagnosis of GERD, however, remains ambulatory pH monitoring. This is particularly helpful in symptomatic patients with normal endoscopic findings. To complete the test, pH probes are placed into the esophagus for 24 to 48 hours, and the percent of time with an esophageal pH of less than 4 is calculated and correlated to symptoms.
Managing GERD
Initial management of GERD revolves around lifestyle modification, with the only proven modification being head-of-bed (HOB) elevation. Additionally, factors contributing to the incidence of esophageal relaxation (TLESR) also should be minimized or avoided. These factors include smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, large evening meals, nighttime snacks and high dietary fat intake.
Medication therapy for GERD is targeted at reducing symptoms and minimizing mucosal damage from acid reflux. The primary acid suppressive medications include H2 blockers and proton pump inhibitors (PPI), with the latter being the most potent class. Recently, there has been a rise in concern that PPIs may contribute to the development of bone fractures, electrolyte deficiencies, infections and kidney damage. Patients should discuss these options with their physicians.
Patients who fail to receive help with medical therapy can be considered for anti-reflux surgery. Anti-reflux surgery can be performed laparoscopically (Nissen fundoplication or magnetic sphincter augmentation) or endoscopically (trans-oral incisionless fundoplication, or TIF, and anti-reflux radio-frequency therapy).
Those with reflux should seek medical attention if there is significant disruption in their quality of life or if they experience certain “red flag” conditions, like difficulty or pain with swallowing, unexplained weight loss and nausea or vomiting, especially if the latter is associated with blood.
