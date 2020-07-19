No PE classes. No summer camp. No recess. No team sports. During quarantine, kids have been restricted from many of the activities parents rely on to keep them active.
As a result, kids are spending more sedentary time indoors, and parents may be seeing the impact. Irritability, excess snacking and poor sleep habits are all common when kids aren’t getting enough exercise.
Myriad benefitsExercise strengthens the body, keeps the lungs and heart healthy, keeps the muscles limber and, of course, helps prevent unwanted weight gain by burning extra calories. But being active also helps boost mood, manage stress, strengthen the immune system and combat fatigue.
When you move large muscle groups, your body increases its output of mood-boosting endorphins and decreases the stress hormone cortisol. So active play helps make kids feel less irritable and more alert during the day, and it encourages the body to switch into rest mode at night.
Tips to get kids moving
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that school-aged children and teens get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day. Helping kids reach that goal isn’t always easy, especially if you’re the parent of a teen who prefers screen time to outdoor time. But here are a few suggestions to help get your family moving.
» Make it fun. Younger children usually get their exercise from active play. So, have a family water fight or play tag.
» Make it fair. Older children especially are attuned to fairness, so have consistent expectations and messages for all family members, including teens and adults.
» Make it rewarding. Start a 30-day family fitness challenge. Write each family member’s progress on a calendar and give out small rewards for goals accomplished to help everyone stay motivated.
» Make it easy. There’s no need to go out and buy new toys or equipment. Just turn on some music and have a dance party, or find a family-friendly workout online.
» Make it a habit. Have a set time every day to take a break as a family. Walk around the neighborhood, ride bikes, kick a ball or jump rope. Even 10 minutes of activity will do your bodies good.
Playtime parameters
Encouraging children to get moving may be easier if friends are involved. But can you have a play date during a pandemic? That all depends on the activity you choose. The key is to ensure kids keep their distance, so bike riding or skateboarding in the neighborhood would be a good pick. Sharing toys or playground equipment probably should wait. If you do gather with friends and neighbors, encourage kids to wash their hands often and, if they can’t observe social distancing or if they’ll be indoors, then they should wear a mask as able.
Personalized fitnessFor families who need additional support when it comes to making healthy choices, the UVa Children’s Fitness Clinic can help. The clinic works with children and young adults up to age 21 who are at or above the 85th percentile in body mass index (BMI), providing personalized treatment plans with recommended dietary and lifestyle changes. The clinic also partners with the Kohl’s Cares program to bring healthy eating and active living programs to after-school groups and summer camps. Plus, it hosts a virtual dance class for girls (Go Girls!) every Monday. Visit uvahealth.com/locations/profile/childrens-fitness-clinic and gogirls.virginia.edu to learn more.
