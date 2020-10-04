Vital Signs: How parents and caregivers can support children in times of adversity

• Validate feelings. Just like adults, children are experiencing a variety of emotions. Instead of promising that things will get better, say things like, “You’re really sad about missing your friends” or “You’re really frustrated that you can’t play basketball this year.” Naming the feeling often helps lower the emotional response. Talk about how feelings come and go, and that there is no right or wrong way to feel right now.

• Stick to routines and add new rituals. Age-appropriate routines around bedtime, screen time and mealtimes go a long way in helping children feel safe, while also reducing meltdowns. This is also the time to add new rituals, such as morning walks or bike rides, walking or driving to school to get lunch, a weekly lunchtime Zoom meeting between your child’s friends, or a family movie or game night. These special moments create bonds that will extend beyond the pandemic.

• Take breaks together. Make it a point to step away from screens as often as possible. When your child has breaks during the day, sit on the floor and stretch together, have a snack or step outside. This is a chance to reconnect and is a reminder to your children that you are there for them.