If there were a way to avoid infections, would you be interested? If you could prevent unintended pregnancies, would you? If you simply needed a spark of excitement in your existing relationship, would you be intrigued? The good news is that no matter why you might want them, safer sex items like condoms, dental dams and lube are highly effective and more readily available than ever, thanks to the Condom Distribution Program at the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Long gone are the days of boring condoms being the only healthy option while being sexually active. External condoms, which are sheaths used to cover the penis during intercourse, are typically made of latex, but also come in non-latex options for those with allergies. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes and brands to help increase both their effectiveness and appeal.
Internal condoms, previously known as “female condoms,” are non-latex condoms that are worn inside the body during vaginal or anal intercourse and have become much more mainstream over the past few years. There also has been an increase in the use of dental dams, a thin layer of latex used during oral sex.
Why is it important to provide as many options for safer sex as possible? One reason is the increasing rates of sexually transmitted infections in the United States.
Combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marked the fifth consecutive year of increased infections and included 115,000 cases of syphilis, 580,000 cases of gonorrhea and 1.7 million cases of chlamydia (the most ever reported to the CDC). According to a report from the Virginia Department of Health, in 2018 Virginia-specific data mirrored this trend and saw a 22% increase in chlamydia diagnoses, a 53% increase in syphilis cases and a 71% increase in gonorrhea cases. These reports do not include the increase in HIV diagnoses among certain communities both locally and across the country. In addition to infection rates, the number of unintended pregnancies is also decreased as a result opf condom use.
Unintended pregnancies, which are pregnancies that are either mistimed or undesired, account for a large portion of annual pregnancy rates. In addition to other birth control methods, condoms drastically reduce the chances of becoming pregnant. In fact, when used correctly, condoms reduce the chance of pregnancy by 85% to 98%. But, the question for many remains: If I’m not worried about infections or pregnancy, why do I need condoms?
Condoms, lube and dental dams provide a variety ways to enjoy time with any sexual partner. With this in mind, TJHD keeps an even wider variety of them stocked and available for free. From glow-in-the-dark to all the colors, extra-large to extra snug, ultra-thin to ultra-strong, and of course, all the classics, if you know what you like, it is probably already on hand. If you don’t, there is no better way to find out than by placing an order for a little of everything.
The Condom Distribution Program provides orders to individuals, businesses and other community agencies throughout the district as often as needed or wanted. Orders can be as large or small as desired, always will be free, and are delivered in discreet packaging. Current sites for pickup include a number of barbershops and salons, churches, health centers, bars and restaurants, and each local health department within the Thomas Jefferson Health District, just to name a few. To enroll your business or place a personal order, contact your local health department or visit TJHD.org.
To learn more about condoms, visit cdc.gov/condomeffectiveness.
