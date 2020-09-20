Vital Signs: Flu shotshelp reduce flu infections and help preserve resources to fight COVID-19

Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread from person to person when they are in close contact to one another. The virus is spread when infected people cough, sneeze or talk and droplets land in the mouth or nose of nearby persons (within six feet or less). It is possible that a person can become infected by physical touch (for example, shaking hands) or by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching his or her mouth, nose or eyes.

The flu and COVID-19 both can be serious and may result in hospitalization or even death. While it may change as we learn more about those infected with mild illnesses, it does appear that COVID-19 is still more deadly than seasonal influenza.

The flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, nor does it increase the likelihood of contracting it. However, in addition to reducing the risk of flu infections, flu shots help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, and assist in conserving valuable medical and health care resources needed for COVID-19.

Flu activity can begin as early as October and continue into May, typically peaking in January or February. Everyone ages 6 months and older should receive a flu vaccine, especially:

• children younger than 5;

• adults 65 and older;