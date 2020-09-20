Vital Signs: Flu shotshelp reduce flu infections and help preserve resources to fight COVID-19

Colorful leaves, cozy sweaters and Halloween candy aren’t the only things just around the corner. Fall marks the beginning of flu season.
While the ongoing efforts to prevent COVID-19 certainly will make this year challenging, good hygiene practices that have become routine — hand washing, physical distancing, wearing masks, etc. — will help limit the transmission of both illnesses.
Influenza A and B (“the flu”) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but are caused by different viruses. Since signs of these infections are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference based on symptoms alone, so getting tested is the best way to confirm a diagnosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a test that will check for Influenza A and B, as well as the virus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19 may range from mild to severe and include:
• fever or feeling feverish/having chills;
• cough;
• sore throat;
• runny/stuffed nose;
• muscle or body aches;
• headaches;
• fatigue; and
• vomiting or diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread from person to person when they are in close contact to one another. The virus is spread when infected people cough, sneeze or talk and droplets land in the mouth or nose of nearby persons (within six feet or less). It is possible that a person can become infected by physical touch (for example, shaking hands) or by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching his or her mouth, nose or eyes.
The flu and COVID-19 both can be serious and may result in hospitalization or even death. While it may change as we learn more about those infected with mild illnesses, it does appear that COVID-19 is still more deadly than seasonal influenza.
The flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, nor does it increase the likelihood of contracting it. However, in addition to reducing the risk of flu infections, flu shots help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, and assist in conserving valuable medical and health care resources needed for COVID-19.
Flu activity can begin as early as October and continue into May, typically peaking in January or February. Everyone ages 6 months and older should receive a flu vaccine, especially:
• children younger than 5;
• adults 65 and older;
• pregnant women;
• essential health care workers;
• people with chronic health conditions; and
• people who live with or care for those at higher risk.
Anyone who has had a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 is not protected from getting the flu. The best way to prevent seasonal flu and protect others from infection is to get vaccinated every year. Unfortunately, only about 50% of Americans get an annual vaccine, so the flu continues to cause millions of preventable illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.
This year, some places that previously offered the flu vaccine are not doing so due to the challenges of social distancing and other safety factors related to COVID-19. However, the vaccine is available at physician’s offices, medical clinics, pharmacies and local health departments. To locate where flu vaccinations are offered this year, visit vaccinefinder.org.
Don’t forget: Practice preventive actions like wearing a face covering, washing your hands and not touching your nose, mouth or eyes, even after you get your flu shot. Stay safe, stay healthy, and help prevent the spread of influenza in our community.
Nancy Santoski is public health nurse supervisor for the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
VITAL SIGNS This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!