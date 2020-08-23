Vital Signs: Don't neglect your health care needs during the pandemic

Millions of responsible citizens around the country have hunkered down at home over the past six months to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Everyone has reluctantly, but dutifully, canceled many plans for the foreseeable future.
Fear of being exposed to COVID-19 also has kept many of us away from visiting our doctors for routine healthcare, or even the emergency room. While stay-at-home orders have been important in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, they also have led to the decreased use of routine medical services, including immunizations.
Although COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, it is time to return to receiving important routine medical care.
Routine vaccinations are essential for protecting people and communities from diseases and outbreaks. They help prevent illnesses that lead to unnecessary medical visits and hospitalizations that put increased strain on the health care system during a pandemic. However, putting off vaccinations and other routine care may lead to more serious health issues, and ignoring these signs and symptoms can be more dangerous than getting COVID-19.
If you are reluctant to keep your routine appointments because of the risk of going out and spreading (or catching) COVID-19, call your doctor and ask if he or she has a telemedicine (done over the phone) option. A virtual visit with your doctor may be sufficient for more common complaints, such as headaches, back pain, rashes and vomiting. Your doctor can monitor symptoms of any chronic health issues you may have, just as he or she would in person. The doctor also can address any new wellness questions you’ve been meaning to ask, like questions about your weight, diet or exercise habits. Your doctor can help determine if you need a physical exam, which would need to be done in person at his or her office.
Other health problems may require going into the office, urgent care, or even the emergency room. If you have any of the following symptoms, you should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department:
• Chest pain of shortness of breath
• Trouble breathing
• Heavy bleeding
• Possible broken bones
• Sudden numbness, weakness, confusion, loss of vision, etc.
• Severe trauma or injury
• High fever
A slight delay of a few months in getting tests such as mammograms, colonoscopies and other cancer screenings might be OK for some patients. However, those few months may make the difference between early diagnosis and a more advanced diagnosis, and there is a growing concern that postponing these tests will boost cancer rates. Many providers do not have appointments right away as they begin to reopen offices. Do not hesitate to request an earlier appointment if you have any cancer history or other risk factors.
It is equally important to keep up with well-child visits and immunizations for newborns through teens. Missing or delaying these vaccines may put your child’s health in danger and are essential for many reasons, including:
• Tracking growth and development including milestones, social behaviors and learning
• Discussing any concerns about your child’s health
• Getting scheduled vaccinations to prevent illnesses like measles, whooping cough (pertussis) and other serious diseases.
If you are concerned about your safety or the safety of your child at the doctor’s office, call ahead to see what special measures they might have in place. Most offices and clinics are taking extra steps to insure everyone’s safety during this time, including:
• Asking patients to remain in their cars until called into the office to reduce crowded waiting rooms
• Scheduling well-child and sick visits during different times of the day
• Offering visits in different locations for sick and well patients
• Round-the-clock cleaning and sanitization
• At-the-door screenings, including temperature and symptom checks for every person entering the facility
• Universal mask guidelines for all team members, patients, and visitors.
While COVID-19 has impacted the world around us, it is still important for people to access essential routine healthcare services to stay healthy.
Cindy Thompson is a health educator with Thomas Jefferson Health District.
VITAL SIGNS This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!