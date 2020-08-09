Vital Signs: Crisis services are available during pandemic at Region Ten

The novel coronavirus has created difficulties in every aspect of our lives, particularly for those in our community with mental health concerns. Due to increased stressors, as well as constricted mental health resources, Region Ten’s Emergency Services team has seen an increase in crisis calls and situations over the past few months.
This summer, in our area, there has been a 17 percent increase in involuntary hospitalizations compared to June and July of last year. Despite the increase, Region Ten staff members are continuing to take crisis calls and complete thorough evaluations to do all they can to make sure everyone stays safe during this challenging time.
The first step in getting support during a crisis is to call Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800, which is available 24/7 if someone is feeling unsafe and in need of hospitalization. Clinicians who are trained in crisis response can help answer questions about what kinds of support someone in crisis might need, and make a referral for the most appropriate level of care.
Region Ten’s Emergency Services team is currently doing telehealth crisis screenings for individuals who are safe enough to remain in the community and do not need hospitalization. After the screening, a clinician will determine if a hospital inpatient setting is the level of care that is needed in order to ensure safety. Region Ten also can provide crisis counseling to help stabilize a current crisis and bridge the gap between services.
Other outcomes of a crisis screening could be a referral to outpatient services, or the Wellness Recovery Center (WRC), which is Region Ten’s crisis stabilization unit. After a period of shutdown earlier this spring, WRC has reopened with a strong coronavirus response plan. A number of protections have been put in place, including having staff members and residents wear masks, physical distancing, converting to single rooms, daily temperature screenings and symptom checks, rapid testing for anyone admitting, and many other interventions to minimize exposure risk while still maintaining a friendly, calm and comfortable atmosphere. WRC is currently offering admission and all face-to-face services.
The pandemic also has been a difficult time for people in our community who are struggling with substance use concerns and are in need of inpatient treatment. As Region Ten works to maximize the health and safety of our consumers and staff, the short-term stabilization services that support substance use disorders have begun taking limited referrals for admissions. In this current environment, and within these constraints, we are working to prioritize service for those who have been diagnosed with substance use disorders and are most appropriate for this level of care. These services may be accessed by calling Region Ten’s main number at (434) 972-1800.
For non-crisis calls, there are a number of warm lines available. The Virginia C.O.P.E.S warm line can help callers process COVID-related stressors by calling (877) 349-6428. Mental Health America also has a warm line that is available for calls and texts at (866) 400-6428. This line is staffed by trained peer recovery specialists who can listen and provide support to Virginia residents, or offer information and resources. Both of these warm line options are not for crisis calls, and Emergency Services should be called at (434) 972-1800 for urgent concerns.
VITAL SIGNS This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
