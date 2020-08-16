Vital Signs: Clinical trialsare valuable, but patients must make their own decisions

As the COVID-19 pandemic has made very clear, the field of medicine is not static. New illnesses emerge, treatments advance, procedures change — and so we must stay one step ahead so that we can provide the most advanced care possible. We do this, primarily, through clinical research.
Hundreds of thousands of clinical trials are in progress at any given moment, conducted by teams of some of the top medical minds in the world. However, their work would not be possible without one key partner: the patient.
Participating in a clinical trial is, for many, a selfless act. It’s a way to help make battling a particular disease a little easier for those who come after you. But just as important is the potential for a clinical trial to improve your own outcome.
Having access to the newest drugs and procedures might make the difference between life and death for some patients. This is especially true for cancer patients, because cancer research is evolving rapidly. In fact, participating in a cancer clinical trial may be your best option for treating the disease. Not only do you receive advanced, investigational therapies, but in many cases, your care team will provide additional monitoring.
Tips for participating
If you feel a clinical trial may be a good option for you or a loved one, follow these recommendations to ensure you are well informed throughout the process:
» Talk to your oncologist. Share your interest in participating in a clinical trial with your doctor. Most community hospitals, as well as academic medical centers, have trials available. Your doctor should be able to make recommendations, but if he or she is unwilling or unable to provide you with adequate information on the options available to you, seek out additional support. You are your own best advocate.
» Do your own research. Deciding which clinical trial is right for you can be daunting, but there are resources available to help you get the information you need. For cancer trials, the National Cancer Institute (cancer.gov) is a good place to start; there is a search function that allows you to find centers offering NCI-sponsored trials for your disease. Many advocacy groups like the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS.org) also have websites with reliable information on trials and more. Plus, many of these sites provide access to disease-specific support groups that can be invaluable for information sharing, not to mention moral support.
» Ask questions. It’s easy to feel intimidated by the trial process, but it’s critical that you understand every aspect of your care, including the risks and benefits of participating in a particular trial. Don’t hesitate to ask questions. If you don’t get the answers you need from one provider, seek out a second opinion.
» Take notes. Come prepared to your medical appointments with a notebook that includes any questions you may have, and check them off as you go along. Also, keep a diary of any care instructions you receive or symptoms you experience during the course of your treatment. Compare your notes to those in your electronic medical record if possible to ensure everyone involved in your care is on the same page.
Choose confidently
When you enroll in a clinical trial at the University of Virginia Cancer Center, you have the added benefit of knowing that you are being treated at one of just 70 centers nationwide designated by the National Cancer Institute for its efforts to seek new and better ways to treat this disease. The landscape of cancer treatment is changing rapidly. With multidisciplinary teams that specialize not just in oncology, but specific types of cancer, UVa helps ensure that patients have access to the most current, advanced treatments available. See a list of current UVa clinical trials at uvahealth.com/clinicaltrials. To learn more about the UVa Cancer Center, go to cancer.uvahealth.com.
Dr. Robert Dreicer is the deputy director of the University of Virginia Cancer Center, associate director for clinical research and head of the section of medical oncology within the Division of Hematology/Oncology.
