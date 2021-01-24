Vital Signs: Practice strategies for coping with stress during winter months

With the holidays over, many may find themselves facing the “winter blues.” According to Mental Health America, seasonal depression is caused be reduced levels of sunlight, with symptoms typically starting during the winter months. It can impact up to 10% of the population, depending on geographic location, and four out of five of those affected are women.
In 2021, many people who normally experience seasonal depression are facing additional anxiety and tension related to the pandemic, with recent events of civil unrest adding further stress.
At Region Ten, we are encouraging everyone to remember that it is normal to feel distressed right now. It’s okay if you do not know how to answer the simple question of “how are you?” because many people are struggling. It is often the case that normalizing and validating our own experiences, as well as the experience of others, is a positive first step. It can also help decrease stigma around issues of mental health if more people are able to acknowledge that we are all in a difficult situation, and prolonged periods of stress can be taxing to our brains and bodies.
A good second step is to find ways to increase stability and take control. This may include talking with a trusted friend or family member, writing to your legislators, taking care of ourselves by eating well, sleeping enough, drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly, engaging in artistic and cultural activities, and practicing mindfulness and deep breathing to help facilitate a mind-body connection. It is also important to monitor alcohol intake, including “social” drinking. Alcohol is a depressant and can affect a person’s mood negatively, exacerbating the effects of seasonal depression, and stress from the numerous interruptions the pandemic has caused.
The recent extremist attack on the Capitol has also added to the feelings of trauma and tension many are experiencing. The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition recently shared some of the following tips to reduce stress in light of these events:
While you may want to stay informed about current events, images of the Capitol insurgence may be distressing. Notice when you feel stressed and take a break from television or social media.
When you notice that you are feeling stressed, do the things that work best to help you feel calm. This may be taking a walk or a bath, doing breathing exercises, or using an app such as Insight Timer. Better yet, schedule time for calming activities into your day.
Stay connected with friends and loved ones that understand your feelings and concerns. Make time with your workplace to support staff, or schedule a Zoom or a phone call with friends who are supportive.
For children, be aware that news images may be disturbing and confusing. Limit media exposure and offer reassurance that they are safe. Give them time to talk and ask questions, and be sure to help address their concerns in an age-appropriate manner.
Seek out information about the things that make you feel hopeful about our future, and take action to address your concerns about our communities, and our nation. Keep in mind that a better world is not just possible, but many people are working to make this a reality.
Region Ten is regularly offering a 2-hour virtual course called “Resilience During Covid” that includes tips for managing stress during this challenging time. The next class will be held on February 12 from 12-2 pm. It is free of charge and open to members of the public. For more information please visit www.regionten.org/event/resilience-during-covid.
