Vital Signs: Practice strategies for coping with stress during winter months

With the holidays over, many may find themselves facing the “winter blues.” According to Mental Health America, seasonal depression is caused be reduced levels of sunlight, with symptoms typically starting during the winter months. It can impact up to 10% of the population, depending on geographic location, and four out of five of those affected are women.

In 2021, many people who normally experience seasonal depression are facing additional anxiety and tension related to the pandemic, with recent events of civil unrest adding further stress.

At Region Ten, we are encouraging everyone to remember that it is normal to feel distressed right now. It’s okay if you do not know how to answer the simple question of “how are you?” because many people are struggling. It is often the case that normalizing and validating our own experiences, as well as the experience of others, is a positive first step. It can also help decrease stigma around issues of mental health if more people are able to acknowledge that we are all in a difficult situation, and prolonged periods of stress can be taxing to our brains and bodies.