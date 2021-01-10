Vital Signs: New Blue Ridge Health District name reflects focus on health equity

Effective January 1, 2021, our former Thomas Jefferson Health District changed its name to the Blue Ridge Health District — a name that is inclusive of all of the communities we serve. This change also aligns us with the majority of health districts in the state, which are named after regional geography. While this name change in itself is important, it is just a small part of the deep, ongoing work toward health equity that we are engaged in as an organization.

Health is a state of physical, mental and social well-being in which disease and infirmity are absent, according to the World Health Organization. Health equity means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Traditionally, health is viewed as the product of people’s health behaviors and lifestyle, their family history and genes, and the care received from their doctor(s) and other health service providers. However, where we live, work, play, and pray (social determinants of health) have an equally important impact on our health and well-being. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that while 50% of our overall health is due to individual health behaviors and the clinical care we receive, the other 50% is due to social, economic and environmental factors.