Vital Signs: New Blue Ridge Health District name reflects focus on health equity

Names communicate values and culture. As public health agencies, we have a responsibility to make sure that all community members feel safe and welcome at our health departments.
Effective January 1, 2021, our former Thomas Jefferson Health District changed its name to the Blue Ridge Health District — a name that is inclusive of all of the communities we serve. This change also aligns us with the majority of health districts in the state, which are named after regional geography. While this name change in itself is important, it is just a small part of the deep, ongoing work toward health equity that we are engaged in as an organization.
Health is a state of physical, mental and social well-being in which disease and infirmity are absent, according to the World Health Organization. Health equity means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Traditionally, health is viewed as the product of people’s health behaviors and lifestyle, their family history and genes, and the care received from their doctor(s) and other health service providers. However, where we live, work, play, and pray (social determinants of health) have an equally important impact on our health and well-being. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that while 50% of our overall health is due to individual health behaviors and the clinical care we receive, the other 50% is due to social, economic and environmental factors.
In other words, health is the result of more than just going to the doctor when you’re sick. In fact, your housing, transportation, job, education and the environment around you impact the choices and opportunities available to you and the care you receive.
Good housing, fair pay, high-quality education and access to healthcare all improve health equity while racism, discrimination, poverty and other factors are barriers to achieving health equity. Blue Ridge Health District believes that working together with community members and organizational partners to change these factors and to recognize and address injustice in our systems and policies will make the largest impact on community health.
What does this look like in practice?
Internally, it means continuing to advocate for a living wage for all of our staff members; adding our commitment to equity and anti-racism to our position descriptions and guiding documents; implementing an onboarding process that includes local public health history and provides practical ways for staff members to see these health equity principles in their work; and continuing to identify, implement, and evaluate processes and procedures that deepen this work.
Externally, it means continuing to work across sectors to invest in community priorities — for example, our work with partners to end homelessness, advocate for food justice and expand access to care and services in rural areas — as well as to seek and incorporate feedback on all of our processes and services, and to ensure that we can maintain essential public health services while responding to COVID-19 and other threats to public health.
BRHD is committed to equity as both a process and an outcome. We envision a thriving community, free of racism, discrimination and poverty, where everyone has the opportunities and the resources for optimal health.
This vision can be accomplished only when we can no longer predict how long people will live and how healthy they will be based on how much money they have, what they look like, what pronouns they use, and/or what country they were born in. We encourage you to follow our progress (and the challenges we experience) on our website at BlueRidgeHD.org.
Rebecca Schmidt is director of partnerships and strategic initiatives for Blue Ridge Health District.