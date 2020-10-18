Vital Signs: Keeping well water safe and pure prevents illnesses

If your home is not connected to a public water system, your water is most likely supplied by either a private well, a cistern or a spring. The majority of private water supplies in this area come from wells, but regardless of where your water comes from, the owner is responsible for assuring that it is safe.
Sampling and testing for contaminants is highly recommended, specifically for coliform bacteria, E. coli and nitrates.
You also may want to test for other contaminants, such as pesticides, herbicides or petroleum, depending on the history of the area where your well is located.
Although sulfur, iron, manganese and other minerals and naturally occurring compounds may cause taste, odor or staining issues, they are not necessarily health concerns.
Coliform bacteria live naturally on the surface of the earth but should not be in a well that has been properly cased, grouted and has a sealed cap.
Most types of coliform are not hazardous to your health, but the presence of any may be an indicator that water from, or near, the ground surface is entering the well. Surface water can carry more dangerous types of coliform, such as E. coli, which comes from the fecal wastes of warm-blooded animals and can cause serious illnesses.
If your well water tests positive for coliform bacteria, you should have your well and all associated plumbing and fixtures in your home shock chlorinated.
You can hire a water quality professional to disinfect the well, or research recommended shock chlorination procedures on reputable websites, such as the Environmental Protection Agency or the Virginia Department of Health, or by contacting your local health department. Until the water has been treated and a follow-up water sample test confirms that the coliform bacteria have been eliminated, you should boil drinking water.
Nitrate is a compound that forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone.
Nitrate occurs naturally in surface and ground water at levels that normally do not pose a health risks. But dangerously high levels can be found in water as a result of the misuse of chemical fertilizer or exposure to animal or human waste.
Wells may be even more vulnerable to such sources of nitrates during flooding events, particularly if the wellhead has been submerged.
High levels of nitrate in drinking water can affect your health and the ability of your blood to carry oxygen.
It also can cause methemoglobinemia, otherwise known as blue baby syndrome.
Boiling your water is not effective at removing nitrates and actually can concentrate them as the water evaporates. You can remove nitrates safely by using treatment processes such as ion exchange, distillation and reverse osmosis.
Consult with a local water quality professional to determine if a nitrate removal system is appropriate for your well.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends having your well water tested annually.
Other times to test your water include whenever the well has been subjected to a flooding event, after a prolonged period in which the well has not been in use, following the replacement or repair of any part of the water system (well casing, water line, house plumbing, etc.), or whenever there is any noticeable change in your water quality.
So, how can you get your well water tested? Well owners can go to the VDH website, https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-health/water-testing, to find a lab that is accredited by the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS).
Most commercial laboratories will provide you with everything you need, including sample containers, preservatives and detailed instructions on how to collect and submit the sample, as well as understanding the results.
Private well owners also can participate in the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, administered through the Virginia Cooperative Extension, which provides low-cost well water testing during its annual drinking water clinics. For more information, go online to www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu.
Alan Mazurowski is environmental health supervisor for the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
