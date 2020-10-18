Vital Signs: Keeping well water safe and pure prevents illnesses

If your home is not connected to a public water system, your water is most likely supplied by either a private well, a cistern or a spring. The majority of private water supplies in this area come from wells, but regardless of where your water comes from, the owner is responsible for assuring that it is safe.

Sampling and testing for contaminants is highly recommended, specifically for coliform bacteria, E. coli and nitrates.

You also may want to test for other contaminants, such as pesticides, herbicides or petroleum, depending on the history of the area where your well is located.

Although sulfur, iron, manganese and other minerals and naturally occurring compounds may cause taste, odor or staining issues, they are not necessarily health concerns.

Coliform bacteria live naturally on the surface of the earth but should not be in a well that has been properly cased, grouted and has a sealed cap.

Most types of coliform are not hazardous to your health, but the presence of any may be an indicator that water from, or near, the ground surface is entering the well. Surface water can carry more dangerous types of coliform, such as E. coli, which comes from the fecal wastes of warm-blooded animals and can cause serious illnesses.