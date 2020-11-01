Vital Signs: In suicide prevention, talking about the means matters

Our daily lives continue to be impacted by COVID-19, with individuals and families experiencing stressors such as financial loss, balancing work at home while schooling children virtually, increased social isolation, and overall disconnection from the world. These challenges increase our risk for mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and suicide.
A study recent conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of four national suicide prevention organizations showed that 81% of individuals believe that, as a result of COVID-19 and its challenges, it is more important than ever to make suicide prevention a priority.
With the risk of mental illness or suicide steadily increasing as a result of COVID-19, talking openly about suicide is essential to preventing deaths and connecting those with suicidal thoughts to supports. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide rates have been on the rise since 2016. Our local community has felt the impact of this devastation within the past several years. The data also show us that it is important to ask not only “why” individuals die by suicide, but also “how.” The “how” is a pivotal component in preventing deaths by suicide. Asking about the means a person uses to attempt suicide, such as firearms or medications, is important in developing a safe plan for those individuals who may be thinking about suicide.
According to research conducted by Harvard Injury Control Research Center Means Matter program, 24% of suicide deaths happen with very little planning in a small window of crisis, in as little as five minutes. If we can reduce access to means, such as firearms and medications, there is a greater chance of reducing deaths by allowing more time and space for those individuals to choose safety and seek support.
The Suicide Prevention Resource Center shares these simple steps to reduce access to means:
» Store firearms for safety with a relative or friend.
» Lock firearms in a gun safe or storage unit.
» Disassemble firearms and store them away from ammunition.
» Call local law enforcement for support.
» Remove unneeded or expired medications.
» Use a lock box to store prescription medications such as painkillers, anxiety pills, or sedatives.
Region Ten Community Services Board is a partner with Lock and Talk Virginia (lockandtalk.org) and offers free medication lock boxes and trigger locks for firearms to assist individuals and families in locking up lethal means. Please email prevention@regionten.org to request more information on these free resources.
If you or someone you care about is thinking about suicide, please consider reaching out to one of the many local or national resources for support. You can play a key role in strengthening suicide prevention and mental health in our community.
Local resources
» Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Council: sparchope.org
» Region Ten Emergency Services: (434) 972-1800
» Lock & Talk Virginia: lockandtalk.org
National resources
» National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255
» National Crisis Text Line: 741-741
» Trevor Project Text Line: 678-678
Jordan Brooks is a licensed professional counselor and student assistance specialist for Region Ten Community Services Board.
VITAL SIGNS This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
