Vital Signs: In suicide prevention, talking about the means matters

Our daily lives continue to be impacted by COVID-19, with individuals and families experiencing stressors such as financial loss, balancing work at home while schooling children virtually, increased social isolation, and overall disconnection from the world. These challenges increase our risk for mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and suicide.

A study recent conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of four national suicide prevention organizations showed that 81% of individuals believe that, as a result of COVID-19 and its challenges, it is more important than ever to make suicide prevention a priority.

With the risk of mental illness or suicide steadily increasing as a result of COVID-19, talking openly about suicide is essential to preventing deaths and connecting those with suicidal thoughts to supports. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide rates have been on the rise since 2016. Our local community has felt the impact of this devastation within the past several years. The data also show us that it is important to ask not only “why” individuals die by suicide, but also “how.” The “how” is a pivotal component in preventing deaths by suicide. Asking about the means a person uses to attempt suicide, such as firearms or medications, is important in developing a safe plan for those individuals who may be thinking about suicide.