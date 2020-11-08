Vital Signs: Caregiving? Help is available so you won't feel alone on your journey

More Americans than ever before are caring for loved ones with illnesses or disabilities. The most recent update from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the National Alliance for Caregiving estimates that nearly 53 million people in the U.S. are caring for an adult or child with special needs. That’s up from 43.5 million caregivers in 2015.
As our population continues to age, this number will likely continue to rise in the years to come.
Being of service to the ones you love, whether as a family member, partner or friend, is one of life’s most rewarding experiences. But it also can be one of the most challenging, especially if you are also caring for children, working full time or have your own health challenges. Knowing where to turn for assistance — and knowing when to focus on yourself — are key to successfully juggling the many demands of being a caregiver.
Know your optionsFortunately, there are many resources available to caregivers to help manage the physical and mental demands of the job. If you’re uncertain where to begin, or what your needs are exactly, a social worker can be a great advocate. Most primary and specialty care clinics and all hospitals have social workers on staff; they can help evaluate your needs, educate you on available options and connect you with the tools you need.
Other local and national online resources you may find helpful include:
The Virginia Department for the Aging (vda.virginia.gov)
Jefferson Area Board for Aging, or JABA (jabacares.org)
American Association of Retired Persons (aarp.org/caregiving)
SeniorNavigator (seniornavigator.org)
Be preparedEven if you’re confident today about your ability to care for your loved one at home, his or her needs may change over time and become more demanding. Prepare for the future by familiarizing yourself with the services available to people with special needs and their caregivers, many of which may be covered by insurance, including:
Home healthcare: A range of healthcare services provided on an occasional basis in your home by skilled providers. Care may include nursing to help manage an illness or injury; physical therapy; occupational therapy; or general assistance with day-to-day tasks like bathing and dressing.
Respite care: Short-term care, from a few hours to a few weeks, offered in the home, at a senior living facility or at an adult day care center. This provides caregivers with a reprieve, and it gives patients an opportunity to participate in structured, social activities.
Note that some of the providers offering these services may have different processes in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If you have any questions or concerns about your loved one’s safety, ask about the care provider’s disease prevention strategies.
Seek emotional supportBeing a full-time caregiver can be stressful and overwhelming. It can be exhausting and isolating. And it can take a toll on your physical and mental health. In fact, 20% of caregivers suffer from depression, according to the Family Caregiver Alliance. Sharing your feelings and concerns with someone who can relate to your experience can be comforting and help reinforce that you’re not alone.
There’s no shame in speaking up, so talk openly with a family member or friend about the challenges you’re facing and how you’re feeling. Or try joining a support group. Many of these groups are now meeting virtually due to coronavirus, so you can participate from home. Options may include:
General online support groups for caregivers, many of which are accessible through Facebook.
Hospital-led support groups and mentorship programs that connect you with others in your community with similar experiences.
Condition-specific support groups for patients and caregivers, offered by associations like the Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.
Take time for youWhen you’re a caregiver, there’s never enough time in a day to meet everyone’s needs. But too often, it’s your own needs that take a backseat to the demands of others.
The result can be burnout, which may impact your ability to care for your loved one or maintain your own health and wellbeing. The next time you feel guilty for stepping out for a walk, taking a nap or meeting a friend for lunch, remember that overdoing it doesn’t do anybody any good.
Only by taking care of yourself can you continue to care for your loved ones. So rely on the resources mentioned above and take a time-out for you. Keep your appointments. Make plans. Ask for help. Get outside. Stay well.
At UVa Health, social workers collaborate with our clinical team to help ensure that patients and their families have the tools they need to effectively manage the demands of overcoming an acute illness or injury, or living with a chronic condition. They can help you address some of your most difficult caregiving challenges by helping you develop a care plan, connecting you with appropriate resources, providing emotional support and more.
To learn more about resources available to caregivers, go to uvahealth.com/services/social-workers.
Kristin Harmon is a clinical social worker in the UVa Transplant Center.
