Vital Signs: Caregiving? Help is available so you won't feel alone on your journey

More Americans than ever before are caring for loved ones with illnesses or disabilities. The most recent update from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the National Alliance for Caregiving estimates that nearly 53 million people in the U.S. are caring for an adult or child with special needs. That’s up from 43.5 million caregivers in 2015.

As our population continues to age, this number will likely continue to rise in the years to come.

Being of service to the ones you love, whether as a family member, partner or friend, is one of life’s most rewarding experiences. But it also can be one of the most challenging, especially if you are also caring for children, working full time or have your own health challenges. Knowing where to turn for assistance — and knowing when to focus on yourself — are key to successfully juggling the many demands of being a caregiver.

Know your optionsFortunately, there are many resources available to caregivers to help manage the physical and mental demands of the job. If you’re uncertain where to begin, or what your needs are exactly, a social worker can be a great advocate. Most primary and specialty care clinics and all hospitals have social workers on staff; they can help evaluate your needs, educate you on available options and connect you with the tools you need.