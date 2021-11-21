The COVID-19 info you need for Thanksgiving from Dr. Petri

Remember too at family gatherings that extra care should be taken to protect those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. The greatest risk factor for more severe COVID-19 is of course not being vaccinated. The second greatest risk group is our seniors: an unvaccinated 75-year- old is 100-fold more likely to die than a 30-40 year old. Other conditions placing individuals at higher risk include pregnancy, obesity and serious underlying medical conditions including solid organ and stem cell transplants, heart, liver or and lung disease, diabetes, cancer, and neurologic disease including stroke and dementia.

What is going on with boosters? It is much less confusing now, thankfully! As of last Friday, boosters are approved for all adults age 18 and older. If you had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 2 months ago or the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 6 months, ago you should get a booster shot. It really doesn’t matter which vaccine you get as a booster, as a study at the Universlty of Maryland showed that all three vaccines work quite well to boost your antibody titer against the spike glycoprotein.

With so many breakthrough infections of COVID-19 with the fully vaccinated (including booster shots) why aren’t the health care system staff being tested weekly? The fully vaccinated may have minor symptoms or maybe no symptoms but can still spread the virus, especially to immunocompromised hospital patients. Great question, thank you. Here at the University of Virginia Hospital you are correct that we are not testing vaccinated asymptomatic employees for COVID-19. The reasons for this are, first, that the vaccine, when boosted, is providing 90% protection against infection as well as disease, and second that we are universally masking, so no healthcare personnel are interacting with patients in the absence of masking, which we know is effective at preventing spread. All of us in addition have an on-line app on our cell phones where we report each day as we are about to start work if we have any symptoms that could be COVID-19. A few weeks ago for example I had a new cough and runny nose, and I knew not to work that day. I was tested for COVID-19 in the UVA COVID Clinic and knew by lunchtime that I did not have COVID, and therefore was not at risk of spreading it to my patients. Parenthetically it is a sad fact of our new life under the pandemic that we can’t even have a cold without undergoing testing!