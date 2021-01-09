Stressbusters: Try one more festive concert before bidding holidays farewell

If the holiday season always ends a little too soon to suit your tastes, the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia has one final sugarplum to share.

Sunday is the last day to catch the symphony’s Virtual Family Holiday Concert for free on YouTube. The concert, a family favorite for years, is taking place this year as a digital presentation filled with choral and instrumental performances by Charlottesville Symphony members and University Singers vocalists.

The concert will begin in the customary way, with a performance of “Carol of the Bells” — but, this time, it’s performed by the University Singers Virtual Choir and Music Director Michael Slon. Symphony Music Director Benjamin Rous and principal musicians from the symphony will present solo performances.

There also will be “greatest hits” selections from previous holiday concerts, including “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Audience participation will be welcomed on “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” as always, so get ready to belt out “Five golden rings!” as loud as you want.

The concert is free.

It’s a way to savor a moment of local talent from the pandemic-pummeled 2020-2021 season. The Charlottesville Symphony will not be able to present its traditional Masterworks concerts in February, March and April, as a result of local, state and UVa precautions to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic. For all the details, go to cvillesymphony.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.