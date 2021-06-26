 Skip to main content
Stressbusters: Shelf Life starts July with a little steam
Some popular programs take the summer months off, but not Shelf Life. The Virginia Festival of the Book’s virtual series is offering live discussions about and explorations of books that delve into summer romance, suspense and the role a massive mammal plays in the environment.

“Summer Romance with Emily Henry, Libby Hubscher and Priscilla Oliveras” will begin at noon Thursday. The authors will read from their works — Henry’s “People We Meet on Vacation,” Hubscher’s “Meet Me in Paradise” and Oliveras’ “Anchored Hearts” — and talk about the steamy novels that may bring a vacation vibe to your staycation summer.

An evening event is set for 7 p.m. July 15, when readers can catch “The World in the Whale with Rebecca Giggs and Nick Pyenson.” Giggs, author of “Fathoms: The World in the Whale,” and Pyenson, who penned “Spying on Whales: The Past, Present and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures,” will talk about the role whales play during an event presented in partnership with the 1455 Literary Festival.

Pyenson also serves as curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of National History.

At noon July 29, book lovers can go online for “Sizzling Summer Suspense! with Alyssa Cole and Dorothy Koomson. Cole is the author of “When No One is Watching,” and Koomson wrote “I Know What You’ve Done.”

Register and get all the details at VaBook.org. If you can’t attend the Zoom events as scheduled, video recordings and transcripts will be available later at VaBook.org/watch.

