Stressbusters: National Bike Month starts with inaugural Ride a Bike Day

If you’ve been yearning for a way to feel a little freedom, National Bike Month’s first event takes place today.

Sunday is the inaugural National Ride a Bike Day, and it may be just the opportunity you need to reacquaint yourself with all the safety rules of responsible bicycle operation — and the thrill of feeling the breeze on your face and the sun on your shoulders.

Other events for the observation presented by the City of Charlottesville and the League of American Bicyclists will include Bike to School Day, which is set for Wednesday, and Bike to Work Day, which is scheduled for May 21.

Be sure to wear a helmet and a cloth face covering or mask, and maintain a recommended 10 to 20 feet between yourself and others. But before you head out, it’s important to make sure your tires and chains are ready for the road. If you’re hoping to use bicycling as a way to get back in shape after a long stretch of pandemic idleness, your ride needs to be in good shape, too. If in doubt, ask someone at a bike shop to check it out.

National Bike Month also offers cyclists and motorists alike an opportunity to refresh their familiarity with the rules of the road and make a new commitment to keeping an eye out for each other while sharing the streets.