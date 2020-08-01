In a new virtual panel discussion, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will be taking a closer look at reconciling the ways in which public library collections were handled in the past with the needs of today’s readers.
“Race and Representation in JMRL’s Collection” will take place on Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is required for the event, so go to jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893. Ext. 3, to sign up. The program can be accessed using Zoom or by calling a toll-free phone number.
The panel will be moderated by Siri Russell, director of Albemarle County’s Office of Equity and Inclusion. Panelists will include David Plunkett, library director; Angela Critics, children’s services manager; Hayley Tompkins, Crozet branch manager; and Meredith Dickens, collections manager.
Together, they’ll explore the ways in which literature and media can perpetuate racial stereotypes and look at the challenges involved in keeping library collections current and diverse as communities evolve over time. The panelists will talk about current trends in selecting materials for library collections and about how JMRL is aiming to leave behind a traditional white outlook to make sure voices of many races and communities are included.
The event will be recorded and will be made available on JMRL’s YouTube channel.
