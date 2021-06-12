Stressbusters: Juneteenth virtual programs explore life and death

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is marking Juneteenth with two virtual programs that will explore the lives — and burials — of enslaved people in Central Virginia.
“Neglected History: Lives of Enslaved Laborers on the Monticello, Montpelier and Highland Plantations,” a panel discussion, will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Justene Hill Edwards, professor of African American history at the University of Virginia, will serve as moderator for the event. Her research focuses on the history of slavery in the U.S.
The panelists will be Gayle Jessup White, community engagement officer at Monticello; Hilarie M. Hicks, senior research historian at Montpelier; and Sara Bon-Harper, Highland’s executive director.
The program can be accessed through Zoom or by using a toll-free telephone number, so sign up soon at https://www.jmrl.org/ or call Anne Lindberg at (434) 286-3541.
Another program is set for 7 p.m. June 22. “Forgotten History of Pen Park: Unmarked Graves of Enslaved Persons” will share the latest information about recently discovered unmarked graves outside the enclosures of a cemetery at Pen Park that dates to the late 1700s.
Participants will include Jeff Werner, historic preservation and design planner for the City of Charlottesville; Tom Chapman, executive director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society; and Ben Ford, principal at Rivanna Archeological Services.
The cemetery at Pen Park contains the graves of more than 40 members of three families, according to Werner, but as many graves, or possibly more, lie outside the cemetery’s boundaries. These newly discovered graves are unmarked and unrecorded, which indicates that they likely are those of enslaved people. The city aims to identify the people in these graves and get in touch with their descendants.
“And if someone hears this story and it matches one passed down by their family, we absolutely want to hear from them,” Werner said in a news release.
The June 22 program can be accessed by Zoom and by phone; register at https://www.jmrl.org/ or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4, to speak with Maureen Spokes.