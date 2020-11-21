Stressbusters: In its 108th year, Operation Santa keeps granting wishes

The United States Postal Service is accepting letters with holiday wish lists from children in need through Dec. 15. Youngsters need to send their letters by regular mail; address the envelope to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Put a stamp on the envelope, and don’t forget to add your return address.

If you’ve been looking for a way for your work family or club to team up to help someone during the holiday season, companies and groups can participate, too. Look through the letters online, make your selections, follow the online packing guidelines and take your packages to the post office to mail. As proper elves, be sure to keep everything anonymous. In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock gave what became Operation Santa its official start by giving local postmasters across the country permission to let postal employees and community members respond to the letters that poured in every year for Santa. In 2020, the program is available across the country for the first time.