Stressbusters: Highland's popular shearing event goes virtual

April showers may bring May flowers, but April itself brings cuddly baby lambs — and a wild and woolly attraction at the Albemarle County home of President James Monroe.

Highland’s popular annual sheep shearing will take place rain or shine on Saturday. This year, fans will catch it on Facebook Live.

Tom Stanley will be demonstrating the New Zealand shearing method he uses at 2 p.m. Saturday. Head to Highland’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Monroe Highland for all the action.

Stanley, who serves as an Agriculture Extension Agent in Rockbridge County, started shearing sheep when he was 14. His experiences in working with sheep date back even earlier, to the orphaned lamb he cared for when he was 9.

Stanley cares for his own flock of 40 breeding sheep, which means new lambs each April.

Get all the details at highland.org. That’s also where you can find out about the free upcoming Highland Virtual Book Club meeting at 7 p.m. May 12, when Highland guide Sharon Hiner will lead the group’s discussion of “Eden: David Hosack, Botany and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic” by Victoria Johnson.

History buffs will remember that Hosack was the doctor who accompanied Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr to a duel that changed history. Sign up by emailing education@highland.org to receive a confirmation email with your Zoom link. It’s also possible to order a copy of the book from the museum shop by calling Nancy Stetz at (434) 328-1005.

