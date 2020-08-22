Stressbusters: Examine the relationship between Washington and Jefferson

This week, Monticello will take a deeper look into the relationship between first president George Washington and third president Thomas Jefferson during two events offered online.

“LIVE with Thomas Jefferson and George Washington,” part of a weekly livestream series, can be seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Monticello’s livestreams are made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“Washington and Jefferson: It’s Complicated,” a virtual book talk, begins at 2 p.m. Thursday. Author Frank Cogliano, who is writing a book about the relationship between the two presidents, will speak about the differences that ended up coming between the founding fathers. Although they were colleagues and friends, the men were estranged at the time of Washington’s death in 1799.

Cogliano is a fellow at Monticello’s Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies this year. The author of several books about Thomas Jefferson and the American Revolution, he is professor of history at the University of Edinburgh.

The event is co-sponsored by the Fred W. Smith National Library for the Study of George Washington at Mount Vernon and the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello.

Both events are free and can be watched online at monticello.org, or on Monticello’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels.

And while you’re on the website, you can purchase tickets in advance for self-guided tours, private Behind the Scenes tours and a wide variety of live virtual tours. The website also has a reopening FAQ you’ll want to familiarize yourself with before you head out; it contains details on pandemic safety protocols, the clear-bag policy and other policies for visitors.

