Staying fit, building community and fighting 'COVID handles'

In 2006, he had played a few years with the Cincinnati Bengals and a little time in NFL Europe. Then the 29-year-old hung up his helmet.

"I felt good about walking away from it, with my knees and my shoulders and my head intact," he said. "I wanted to get on with some different ventures in life — something that was mine, something that I could say, 'I did that.'

"I had in my mind that I was always going to come back. I felt indebted to the Woodland Hills community."

He worked as a juvenile correctional officer until June 2014. At another crossroads, he delved into his true passion — fitness — but also with a specific mission: giving people advice to get in shape when they don't have a gym or the means to pay for it.

"I didn't want people to have to pay me. I felt like the gripe within the community was they didn't want to go to the gym because they were far away — in Monroeville, in Murrysville, or way Downtown."

The concept of food deserts — areas with residents of lower income and reduced mobility who have limited access to affordable and nutritious food — has gained increasing awareness in recent years. So too have "fitness deserts." Neighborhoods such as Braddock, Rankin and Turtle Creek are like the overlapping part of a Venn diagram for both types of deserts.