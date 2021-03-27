Smithsonian's search may shape mission for generations

WASHINGTON — Like museums around the world, the Smithsonian is preparing to reopen in a landscape fraught with uncertainty.

Its leaders worry about whether visitors will return in person whenever the phased restart commences — no dates have yet been announced — and whether the gains in virtual audiences made during the coronavirus pandemic can be maintained. As they improvise with safety protocols and capacity increases over the next six to 18 months, they also must address calls for social justice, diversity and equity that continue to reverberate in their field.

But the Smithsonian has another major hurdle to overcome: the massive complex of art, history and science museums is missing leaders of four of its sites, including the high-profile and popular National Air and Space Museum. Earlier this month, Air and Space Director Ellen Stofan left the job she held for three years to become Smithsonian undersecretary for science.

With the authorization of two new museums in December, the Smithsonian is also seeking founding directors for the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum. Those executives will be charged with building staff, collections and a physical space from scratch.