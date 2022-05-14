Smart strength: Fight Like a Grrrl helps people deflect aggression in many forms

Knowing how to pick your battles is valuable. Learning how to prevent them is priceless.

Fight Like a Grrrl Club is resuming its free self-defense workshops after a long pandemic-fueled pause, offering a female-focused approach to staying physically and emotionally safe and confident.

“What separates FLAG Club from any other self-defense training is that we really dive into de-escalation techniques,” Fight Like a Grrrl Club co-founder and president Sally Rose Monnes said. “We teach people how to defend themselves, and how to disarm someone, whether it’s physically or verbally.”

Monnes, a first-degree black belt at The Blue Dragon Dojang and competitive fighter in oh do kwan with experience in American boxing and Korean karate, presents the workshops with cofounder Joshua Copson, who brings 27 years of martial arts experience in aikido, jiu-jitsu, kung fu, judo, qigong and Korean karate. Two workshops scheduled for this weekend in Nelson County filled up quickly, but others will be scheduled soon.

What makes the Fight Like a Grrl Club approach different is that it equips students to handle situations of different intensity levels. Throwing a coworker over your shoulder may not be the answer for verbal aggressions that keep people on edge on the job, but learning to respond in an assertive manner can make a difference.

Individualized training can be particularly empowering for people dealing with domestic violence, especially when sheltering in place during the pandemic heated up already close quarters. Although Fight Like a Grrrl had to put in-person training sessions on hold to maintain pandemic safety, it offered online tutorials to help homebound people improve body conditioning levels, learn how to prevent injuries caused by falls, and pick up some de-escalation techniques that could help tone down a quarrel before it got out of hand.

“The grave reality is that, in the past two years, domestic assault and other kinds of abuse skyrocketed,” Monnes said. At the height of shutdowns, “they had nowhere to go, because they couldn’t leave the home.”

Training that supports the whole person can help people fight feelings of stigma and shame. When others say that a victim of domestic violence should remove herself or himself from the situation, Monnes said, it’s not always that simple.

“There’s a lot of shame, that people should just get out,” but the person may lack transportation, savings, alternate housing or other means, Monnes said. The pandemic magnified “the fact that people were stuck in these situations. It’s so stigmatized, and there’s so much shame.”

Training can meet people where they are. While one person may seek techniques to deflect blows, another may want verbal strategies for healing a stressed relationship they wish to save.

De-escalation techniques also can be useful for toxic situations resulting from belittling treatment or microaggressions. Learning to set and maintain boundaries can help keep a disagreement at work or a random encounter in line at a store from intensifying.

“If someone is trying to make you feel uncomfortable, they’re going to try to take advantage as much as they can,” Monnes said, offering an example of presumed familiarity that can make people squirm.

“As a musician and a performer, one of my pet peeves is someone touching me on the small of my back,” said Monnes, who performs in Shagwuf and The Sally Rose Band. “It’s always OK to block strong. Then I have the opportunity to step back and say, ‘I don’t like that.’ The biggest thing we fear as targets is being seen as a bitch, or overly dramatic.

“A big part of what we do is trying to change the culture. The problem is we aren’t teaching people not to assault.”

To help everyone find a way to be part of the solution, Fight Like a Grrl Club workshops welcome boys, men and people of all ages and gender identities — and make it clear that honing courage isn’t a spectator sport. If you’re there, you’ll be part of the learning experience.

“We chose the name to redefine what it means to fight like a girl, and change the societal notion of doing anything like a girl,” Monnes said. “Our workshops are for everyone, as long as you come with good intentions. The only thing we require is that you will participate.”

The workshops are free, but pre-registration is required. A FLAG Club workshop set for Sunday at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton is full, but others are being planned for this summer.

To learn more, go to fightlikeagrrrl.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.