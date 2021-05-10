Pent-up demand giving Keswick Horse Show a leg up on pandemic

The organizers of this year's Keswick Horse Show didn't have to wait long to see how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the 117th annual event. Pent-up demand from cooped-up spectators was expected — and quickly matched by sponsors who couldn't wait to pony up.

"I think we're going to have a banner year," said Jill Grant, who is sharing co-chairing duties with Kelsey Mooney and Sam Johnson. The committee also includes chair Mel Watson and Shelley Payne. "You know it'll be a good fundraiser when people are calling you. We have doubled the money for our specialty classes."

Thanks to the boost in generosity, the purses for two national derbies jumped from $5,000 to $10,000, and the live feed for spectators will be streamed for free.

"Offering it for free is a gesture of goodwill," Grant said. "The COVID protocols are changing daily."

This year's event begins Wednesday, spectators can

Grant is enjoying the team-spirit camaraderie of working with Mooney and Johnson. Johnson has worked at the horse show since his teen years, which he spent parking plenty of golf carts, Grant said.

"This happened very organically with Kelsey, Sam and I," Grant said of the partnership. "We work together very well — with lots of laughs."