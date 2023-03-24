Think of it as a baby shower for furkids.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is presenting a Kitten Shower from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ON Saturday at the shelter to help collect supplies to keep kittens well fed and cozy while they await adoption. Another Kitten Shower is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1 during an adoption event at Petco at 1621 N. Emmet St.

The donation wish list includes kitten milk replacement powder, wet kitten food, digital scales (postal- or food-sized), plain canned pumpkin, digital thermometers, food dishes, towels, small litter boxes, blankets, cotton balls, baby wipes, Karo syrup and cat toys.

Visitors will have opportunities to learn about the local SPCA's kitten fostering program — and meet some cats and kittens already available for adoption.

The donations will help CASPCA prepare for "kitten season," which generally occurs between March and October as the weather grows warmer and unspayed female cats start to go into heat. The situation leads to large numbers of kittens arriving at the shelter for care, and fostering kittens at home can help make room at the shelter for more little cuties.

CASPCA's adoption team says that anywhere from 80 to 125 kittens and cats can be at the shelter at any time during kitten season, said Sierra Stevens, social media and marketing specialist at the SPCA. The foster program helps get kittens too young for adoption into temporary homes so they can cuddle, grow, learn and play.

To learn more about the foster program before the Kitten Shower, go to caspca.org, where you'll find applications and information.

Folks who'd like to pitch in for kitten care but can't attend Saturday's shower can check out the SPCA's Kitten Season wish list on Amazon, which can be found at www.caspca.org.