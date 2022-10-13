Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA plans Critter Lift donation drive for Saturday

This weekend, it's possible to combine providing for dogs and cats with a little retail therapy.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will present its fourth annual Critter Lift and Rummage Store Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can drop by the SPCA Rummage Store at 364 Hillsdale Drive to drop off needed supplies for pets at the no-kill shelter, meet dogs that are available for adoption and register for hourly door prizes.

Supplies most needed by the SPCA include wet foods for cats and kittens, dog food, treats, toys and harnesses.

Keep in mind that the SPCA Rummage Store will be closed Friday so the staff can prepare for Saturday's festivities. Starting Tuesday, the store will observe its normal hours of noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Those with room in hearts and homes for a bigger dog, remember that adoption fees for large dogs will be waived through Sunday.

This adoption special applies to dogs 1 year or older weighing more than 40 pounds. All potential adopters will be screened thoroughly before they're approved to adopt dogs.

For more information, go to wwwcaspca.org or call (434) 973-5959.