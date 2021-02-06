Backfields in motion: A record five local puppies take the Puppy Bowl field

Proctor said Green Dogs Unleashed connects potential dog owners with classes and training tips for dogs that can’t hear verbal or clicker commands. It’s important for each member of the family to learn hand signals for deaf dogs and touch commands for pups who can’t see. Training courses help dogs learn to respond to their names and follow commands to sit, stay, lie down and walk on a leash.

She said that Green Dogs Unleashed works with adopters to make sure each family gets the training and support needed to help a special-needs adoption succeed. Its team also is willing to help people who don’t live in the area locate services in their own communities.

“We get people that call us and say, ‘I have a deaf dog. Can you help me train it?’’’ she said. “We’re here to help — even if you don’t adopt from us.

“Our goal is to keep animals in their homes. The goal is to help that family and give them the tools they need to be successful.”

And if a pairing doesn’t end up working out, “we’re here for the life of the dog — two weeks, or 12 years,” she said. “We offer a lot of education, and we always take our dogs back.”