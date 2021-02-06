Backfields in motion: A record five local puppies take the Puppy Bowl field

The largest delegation to date of local Puppy Bowl competitors is on a mission to show viewers that special-needs dogs are in it to win it.
When Puppy Bowl XVII starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet, viewers will meet five puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy.
“We sent five puppies to Puppy Bowl, and four of them are deaf,” said Green Dogs Unleashed’s Erika Proctor. By the time the final whistle blows, viewers will learn that they’re every bit as adorable and playful as the other puppies — and, with a few adjustments to training procedures, just as ready to be capable companions.
“It completely takes the stigma away,” Proctor said. “People see these blind and deaf puppies, and they can compete. There’s nothing to fear about adopting a special-needs dog.”
To date, every puppy who has taken the field for #Team Fluff and #Team Ruff over the past 17 seasons has been adopted. The annual event promotes animal adoption, and it has introduced audiences to the delights of dogs large and small of many breeds and mixes.
The Fluvanna County five will bring a variety of qualities to the Puppy Bowl XVII lineup.
» Marshall, a deaf Boston terrier, is in blue, playing for #Team Fluff. He already has distinguished himself as an MVP candidate — as in Most Valuable Puppy.
“We’ve never had one of our dogs up for MVP before,” Proctor said. “But they’re all special.”
» Fletcher, sporting the orange kerchief of #Team Ruff, is an American Staffordshire terrier/beagle mix. He’s both deaf and visually impaired, but Proctor said he holds his own with style; he’s in the Pupularity Playoffs.
“He rocked it,” she said. “He’s Mr. Congeniality.”
» Theodore, also known as Theo, comes by his #Team Fluff membership honestly; his Great Pyrenees and Australian shepherd ancestry have loaded him with fetching fluffiness. “He’s super fluffy,” Proctor said.
» Hank, a deaf Dalmatian on #Team Fluff, was adopted by a Green Dogs Unleashed volunteer. These days, he goes by Gus.
» Chunky Monkey, the only girl on this year’s delegation, is the only local pup to merit her own meme. Keep an eye in the sky over Puppy Bowl Stadium for the #Team Fluff member, who’s a chow chow/Irish red and while setter mix. She also is in the running for Most Pup-ular, joining Fletcher and multitasker Marshall in the Pupularity Playoffs.
“She is just royalty,” Proctor said. “They made her into a meme of a cloud floating over Puppy Bowl. She is a diva.”
Proctor said Green Dogs Unleashed connects potential dog owners with classes and training tips for dogs that can’t hear verbal or clicker commands. It’s important for each member of the family to learn hand signals for deaf dogs and touch commands for pups who can’t see. Training courses help dogs learn to respond to their names and follow commands to sit, stay, lie down and walk on a leash.
She said that Green Dogs Unleashed works with adopters to make sure each family gets the training and support needed to help a special-needs adoption succeed. Its team also is willing to help people who don’t live in the area locate services in their own communities.
“We get people that call us and say, ‘I have a deaf dog. Can you help me train it?’’’ she said. “We’re here to help — even if you don’t adopt from us.
“Our goal is to keep animals in their homes. The goal is to help that family and give them the tools they need to be successful.”
And if a pairing doesn’t end up working out, “we’re here for the life of the dog — two weeks, or 12 years,” she said. “We offer a lot of education, and we always take our dogs back.”
Rehoming sometimes is the best decision when a pet placement isn’t working out. “To put the animal’s needs before the needs of your heart is a noble thing to do,” Proctor said.
Green Dogs Unleashed also offers therapy dog training for pups who have a knack for bringing a comforting presence to children and adults in a variety of settings.
Be sure to stock up on snacks — and pet treats — before settling in for kickoff. You won’t want to slip out to the kitchen and miss a different team of cuddly competitors in the spotlight during Puppy Bowl’s popular Kitty Halftime Show.
DJ Master Scratch will serve up the beats while kittens leap, pounce — and occasionally snooze — on a sparkly, toy-filled set. And, just like their canine counterparts, all of the kittens featured over the seasons have found permanent homes.
To learn more about the show and the performers, go to animalplanet.com.