Party smarter: Entertaining choices that are easier on the planet

Costlier but sturdier alternatives to paper include rustic-looking sugar cane (the least expensive of these options), bamboo or palm leaf. Thom favors plates made with bagasse, a byproduct of sugar cane, and palm leaf plates from Dtocs. These products are rigid and work with both hot and cold foods.

When it comes to cups, your best bet may be to go reusable. Lees says paper cups can be difficult to recycle, because most contain a plastic or wax liner to prevent them from becoming soggy.

A common complaint about these products is the lack of colors and patterns, which Meri Meri addresses with its line of colored bamboo plates and cake stands. They are dishwasher safe and can be used with hot food. Non-paper products shouldn’t carry a lot of color or dyes, Garg Singhal said, and she recommends colored sugar cane plates as a bridge away from paper and plastic.

Scrutinize labels

When evaluating disposable products that claim to be sustainable, Julia Spangler, a sustainability consultant and owner of Ecosystem Events, advises paying close attention to product labels, because many biodegradable items won’t break down in a backyard compost bin and need to be processed at a special facility.