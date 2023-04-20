Girls on the Run will present its Spring 5K Celebration at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Anne's-Belfield School's Lower School at 799 Faulconer Drive.

For the runners' safety, roads will be closed for the race from about 9:10 to 10:45 a.m.

Girls on the Run is a youth development program based in physical activity that uses fun running games and discussions to teach life skills to girls in third through eighth grades. The 10-week program offers lessons to help participants gain confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service. More than 300 participants, coaches, family members and friends will take part in Sunday's event.

Girls on the Run, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, started in 1996 with 13 girls and has served more than 2 million girls since then.

Learn more at www.girlsontheruncenva.org.