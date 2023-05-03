Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will offer kindergarten registration through May 31 for Albemarle County children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. Learn more and start the registration process online at www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. Details: (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance available at (434) 296-6517.

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Maryland Community College's Earth to Sky Park will present a free 45-minute online presentation to discuss viewing the night skies at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The program also will provide tips for fighting light pollution and its effects on pollinators. Register at BRPFoundation.org/dark_skies_webinar. BRPFoundation.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. May 23 and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The Online night skies event, Fluvanna mental wellness show lead Activities for May 4 through 10support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Fluvanna County Arts Council will present "Always. Already. Enough: Flipping the Script on Mental Illness" at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center. Six local storytellers will use monologues, essays, music, poetry and visual art to share personal stories of mental wellness. All proceeds will go to On Our Own: A Peer Recovery Center and Supportive Community. $5. www.carysbrook.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Living Free Together will offer a six-week Fearless Family enrichment workshop at 5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 22 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and activities at 6 p.m. are free to all military families. Registration is open. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Montpelier Chapter DAR will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. Luncheon will be provided by the board; donations will be accepted for the scholarship fund. Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cat Claunch Schwetke will speak on “Tell Their Story.”

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners' 20th annual Spring Plant Sale is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. There will be thousands of annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables, fruit-bearing plants, herbs and houseplants. Tools may be dropped off for sharpening by an expert. Master Gardeners will be available to help gardeners choose plants that will suit their locations and growing conditions. piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center's Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the first Thursday of every month, at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. May 18, and the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

-From staff reports