Mystery Plant: This herb's name honors a Virginia botanist

Here’s a charming little creepy-crawler. It shows up just about anywhere in the eastern U.S., quietly creeping along on a variety of substrates — sand, rock, damp or dry ground, tree stumps, rotten logs — often in shady woodlands, where it boasts bright green leaves, often streaked or mottled with white. It’s a humble little thing, always right along the ground.

Flowers? Well, of course. But you don’t see them now; it blooms in the early summer. Its flowers are in pairs and, curiously, the ovaries (at the base) are fused. The corolla is almost an inch long, tubular, and white, and rather conspicuous (and also a bit fragrant, but you’ll have to get down on your hands and knees to find out).

The corolla is four-lobed at its apex, and it bears plenty of soft, woolly hairs on the inner surface, crowding for space with the four little stamens. When the flowers are done, the doubled ovary will swell into a fruit, and it is a late-autumn treasure to see — bright, shiny and red. These fruits remain on the plant all winter long, and then a new crop of flowers will open next season.