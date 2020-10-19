Mystery Plant: Invasive species can be beautiful, but choose wisely

“First, her bedchamber, — where, I confess, I slept not, but profess

Had that was well worth watching — it was hang’d with tapestry of silk and silver …”

Shakespeare, “Cymbeline,” II, 4.

One needed to go but a pace from my home hard by a marvelous stream, and amazement set on a traveling botanist: a cloak of flowers, garlanded itself, beloved by humble-bees, and such drapery not known otherwise in this dark forest, wherein thrive most curious and fantastical sprites and creatures yet unknown.

Sorry, I must have had an overdose of Shakespeare. I’m OK now.

Indeed, our Mystery Plant grows less than a half-mile from my place here in Columbia, South Carolina — dotting the floodplain woods of what we call Gills Creek, which feeds into the mighty Congaree, not so far from here. The floodplain of Gills Creek is mostly known, at least botanically, for its vast array of weeds. Plenty of introduced, weedy species grow here, and several are very invasive This is also one of those bad guys, but fortunately, is not very common. Yet. (The very worst here is a woody shrub, one of the privets, Ligustrum sinense.)