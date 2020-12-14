Mystery Plant: Holiday citrus treat offers distinctive mix of sweetness, tartness

For the Christmas holidays, we can have an easy Mystery Plant, don’t you think? I think it will be easy. But before we go there, I have a question.

It’s about that fluffy stuff that they put in the bottom of Easter baskets, or in the bottoms of fruit baskets or boxes that you order to be delivered. What is that stuff called? “Shredded paper filler?” Too technical for the holidays. “Excelsior?” Too hard to pronounce. Maybe we can come up with a name for it.

The first time I ever saw that stuff was when I was a little kid, and my Grandma had come from Virginia to spend Christmas with us. She brought into the house a huge cardboard box full of oranges from Florida, and the oranges were nestled securely in a bed of soft, somewhat crinkly shredded paper filler/excelsior/whatever. And around the edges of the box were these decorative little golden-orange things that looked like tiny, somewhat elongated baby oranges. I was mystified.

Of course, these things are a lot more commonly seen around here these days during the holidays, and indeed, this is a very popular kind of a citrus fruit. All of the citrus fruit species have plenty of things in common, especially regarding the way their flowers are put together, and, of course, their various fruit characteristics.